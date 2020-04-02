Fr. James Miller, C.PP.S., 94, died in his sleep at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in the infirmary of St. Charles Center, Carthagena, Ohio, where he made his home.
He was born on Oct. 7, 1925, in Gettysburg, to John and Carrie (Riley) Miller.
He entered the Society at Brunnerdale, the Missionaries’ minor seminary near Canton, Ohio, in 1942, and was ordained on Sept. 18, 1954.
After his ordination, he served at the following parishes: St. Ann, Toledo (1954); St. Clement, Toledo (1955); St. Mary, Clyde, Ohio (1956); St. Wendelin, Fostoria, Ohio (1956); Precious Blood, Dayton (1957); Holy Rosary, Dayton (1959); St. Mary, Dayton, (1961); Sacred Heart, Sedalia, Mo. (1961–1963); St. Adalbert, Cleveland (1963–1968); St. Brigid, Xenia, Ohio (1968); St. Augustine, Minster, Ohio (1971); St. Lawrence, Botkins, Ohio (1973); St. Romuald, Hardinsburg, Ky. (1979); St. Agnes, Uniontown, Ky. (1983); and St. Boniface, New Reigel, Ohio (1985).
From 1988 to 1989, Fr. Miller served at St. Ann Church in Warsaw, Mo. He was named pro-tem administrator for Mary Help of Christians in Fort Recovery, Ohio, in 1989, and later that year was named pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Ottawa, Ohio.
In 1996, Fr. Miller retired to St. Charles Center, where he spent much of his time and energy helping out at area parishes for many years.
Fr. Miller was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was preceded in death by seven siblings and their spouses, Mary (Howard) Bowling, Anna (Fred) Tipton, Ruth (Curtis) Plank, Phillip (Nellie) Miller, Bernard (Margaret) Miller, Charles (Kathleen) Miller and Francis (Rosalie) Miller.
He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Fr. Miller lived his life enthusiastically and his faith boldly. He gave of himself freely, driving his big red Ford van that he had emblazoned with “Missionaries of the Precious Blood.” Cheerful and friendly, he was firm in his faith; one never had to wonder where he stood.
Fr. Miller was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman and loved to cook and share game and fish with family, friends and parishioners.
Due to health restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately on Monday, April 6 at St. Charles Center, with Fr. Jeffrey Kirch, C.PP.S., provincial director, presiding. Fr. James Seibert, C.PP.S., will be the homilist. Burial will follow in the Community cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Missionaries of the Precious Blood, Cincinnati Province.
(2) entries
May God Bless Father James Miller and everyone who loves him!
Walt & Rita Tuchalski
Saint Francis Xavier Church
Gettysburg, PA
You are loved and will sorely be missed by your great niece Jenn and her family in Gettysburg. My daddy, Fred, just passed and I'm sure your reunion will be grand. Many stories will be shared over both your love of the outdoors. Rest in peace Father Jim
