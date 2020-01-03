Charles F. Swingler, 93, previously of Gettysburg, State College, and Linglestown, died peacefully at the Lebanon VA Medical Center on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
He was the son of Margaret (Fair) and Charles T. Swingler of Enola. He was retired from Pitney Bowes. He served in the Army in the Pacific Theater at the end of World War II.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Gloria (Steffy) Swingler of Mechanicsburg; his daughters Vicki (Brad Leidich) Gentzel of Harrisburg and Debbie (Bob) Whiteside of Livermore, California; his grandchildren, Mike (Kristin) Gentzel, Erin (Bob) Harrington, Rob (Tara) Whiteside, Kathleen Whiteside, Eric Whiteside, and Suzanna (Adam) Shwert; and seven great-grandchildren who will remember him and his Donald Duck impression; and a sister-in-law, Carol Steffy.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
