Pauline S. “Pat” Bream, 92, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at SpiriTrust Lutheran in Gettysburg.
Born Oct. 7, 1927, in Orrtanna, Adams County, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Annie (Baker) Herring. Mrs. Bream was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Ralph C. Bream Sr. who died in 2008.
Mrs. Bream was a 1945 graduate of Biglerville High School and three-year member of the girls’ basketball team. Following graduation from high school, she married her husband, Ralph, and worked as a bookkeeper at the former Gettysburg Motors. She was a member of Benders Lutheran Church where she had taught Sunday school for a number of years, belonged to the Eastern Star Chapter #392 in Gettysburg for 55 years and member of The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary.
Mrs. Bream enjoyed doing crafts, especially bead work and ceramics, volunteer work at SpiriTrust Lutheran in Gettysburg for many years and was a member of the Wii Bowling League.
After her retirement, Mrs. Bream and her husband went on a road trip in their trailer for two years, visiting all 50 states, Canada and Mexico.
She is survived by her daughter Linda Curwood; two grandsons, Gregory and Jonathan Bream; a great-granddaughter; caring nephew and his wife Ron and Barbara Herring; and other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Bream was predeceased by a son Ralph C. Bream Jr.; two brothers and a sister.
Private interment will be held at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
