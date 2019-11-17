Rowena J. Shaffer, age 76, of Gardners, died peacefully Friday, Nov, 15, 2019, at Chapel Pointe Nursing Home in Carlisle.
Rowena was born July 27, 1943, in Gettysburg, to the late Guy “Pinky” and Myrtle (Nailor) Beamer.
She loved raccoons and gardening. Rowena was a member of Idaville United Brethren in Christ Church.
She was married to Matthew D. Shaffer, for 47 years, before his death in 2008. Rowena is survived by three daughters, Leanna L. Comfort (Ronald) of Miramar, Fla., Michelle N.L. Shaffer (Elizabeth Honstine) of Carlisle and Victoria F.L. Jones (Kyle) of Phoenixville, Pa.; one son Timothy L. Shaffer of Navarre, Fla.; two sisters, Lucinda Packard of Chambersburg, and Francene Gantz of Gardners; and two granddaughters, Aleigha Roberts (Fielder) of Atlanta, Ga., and Eleanor Jones of Phoenixville.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A public viewing will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Dugan Funeral Home, 111 S. Main St., Bendersville. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Dugan Funeral Home, with Rev. Ken Keller officiating. A viewing will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Wenksville Cemetery, Biglerville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rowena’s memory to Laurel Mission, 77 Cedar Chapel Road, Big Laurel, KY 40808.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
