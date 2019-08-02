Susan M. Beamer, age 67 of Aspers, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her home. She was born Thursday, Nov. 29, 1951 in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Guy A. and Mary L. (Singley) Beamer.
Susan graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1970. She attended Hanover Practical Nursing School. She was formerly employed as an LPN by Transitions Healthcare for 25 years.
She is survived by two daughters, Melissa A. and husband Travis Gilbert of York Springs, Jennifer R. Frankenfield and fiancé Wade Bortner of Hanover, one son, Shane M. and wife Sara Beamer of Waynesboro, six granddaughters, one sister, Tammy Shindledecker of Arendtsville, four brothers, William Beamer of Gettysburg, Robert Beamer of Arendtsville, Guy “Butch” Beamer of Orrtanna and Richard Beamer of Gettysburg. She was preceded in death by one sister, Elizabeth Bergey.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. A Memorial Gathering will be held Sunday, Aug. 4 from Noon to 5 p.m. at the Gettysburg Fire Department Social Room, 35 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, PA.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
