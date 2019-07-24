Curvin A. Sanders, 92, of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville. Born Jan. 23, 1927 in Gettysburg, he was a son of the late Clarence and Alice Overholtzer Sanders.
A graduate of Gettysburg Senior High School, Curvin went on to serve in the United States Army as a paratrooper from 1945 to 1947. He was a supervisor at Letterkenny Army Depot for many years, retiring in 1986. Curvin was a life member of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 VFW, the 82nd Airborne Division Association, the 11th Airborne Division Association, and the local DAV, as well as the Fairfield Amvets Post 172 and the NRA.
He enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, and planting roses. He also liked wood working and making clocks.
He is survived by his sisters, Florence Entenmann and Sister Alice Marie Sanders, both of Gettysburg; his granddaughter, Danielle Sanders of Council Bluff, Iowa; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy May Sanders, who died on Feb. 2, 2010; his children, Daniel and Robin Sanders; and five siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Av., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Fr. Richard Lyons will celebrate. Interment with military honors by members of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 VFW Honor Guard will follow the service at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to DAV, 2705 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.