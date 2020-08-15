Harold “Harry” R. Edmondson, 92, died peacefully July 31, 2020, with his wife by his side. He was the loving husband of Ruth Wagner Edmondson. They would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in November.
Born Feb. 13, 1928, in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, Harold was the son of the late Arthur and Isabelle Henn Edmondson. He graduated from Stroudsburg High School. Harold honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps in World War II and Korea. He received military honors and the rank of corporal while serving his country.
Harold’s lifelong career was dedicated to the printing industry. He worked for the Hughes Printing Company in Stroudsburg, Pa., and retired from the U.S. Government Printing Office, Washington, D.C. Harry was a 32° Mason and a Shriner. He was a member of the Pocono Lodge No.780, the Valley of Allentown, and Kena Temple, Arlington, Va. Harry received the Medal of Valor from the Shiners among many other proud accomplishments.
Harold and Ruth enjoyed many good times and friendships together while living in Stroudsburg, Pa., Falls Church, Va., Naples, Fla., Fairfield and Elizabethtown, Pa. One of his special joys was raising and training his beloved Collies, Dusty and Winkie.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife are a sister-in-law, Shirley Wagner Eagen of Clarks Summit; a niece Gretchen Eagen Mackie and husband Matt of Waverly, Pa.; a nephew, Jay Eagen and wife Cathy of Durango, Colo.; great-niece, Brianna Eagen; great-nephew Keiran Eagen; and many other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur Jr. (Janice) and Charles (Lillian) Edmondson; and two sisters, Muriel Edmondson Murphy (Roger) and Barbara Edmondson Harkness.
Graveside service with military honors was held privately at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa., on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Children’s Home of PA, 1 Masonic Drive, Att. Gift Planning Dept., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
To leave online condolence visit the funeral home website or send mail correspondence to the funeral home which will be passed along to the family.
Harold’s care has been entrusted to Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.