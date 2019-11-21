Dorothy E. Black, 90, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, formerly of Biglerville, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at SpiriTrust in Gettysburg.
She was born Nov. 20, 1928, in Reading Township, Adams County, the daughter of the late Roy B. and Alverta May Asper Brown. Her husband John E. Black died in 1974.
In her early years, Dorothy was employed at Musselman’s and Knouse Foods in Biglerville, and later at Bargaintown in Gettysburg. After raising her family, she enjoyed gardening and working in her yard. Dorothy also loved knitting things for her family.
Mrs. Black is survived by four children, Jack Black and his wife Teresia of Elizabethtown, Pa., Susan McDannell of Gettysburg, Mary Cruse and her husband Fred of Aspers, and Randy Black and his wife Linda of Hudson, Mass.; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Monahan Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Rev. Sherry Miller officiating. Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, York Springs. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to SpiriTrust Patient Fund, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
