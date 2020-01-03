Wayne H. Hertz, 88, of Hanover, entered into God’s eternal care on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. He was the husband of Jeanne M. (Yantis) Hertz, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage.
Born May 15, 1931 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Earl and Martha (Reilly) Hertz.
Wayne was retired from BAE Systems in York, with 13 years of service, and previously worked on the Hanover and Penn Township police forces. He also spent many years as a Conewago Township supervisor, and was a former Republican Committee member. Wayne was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Hanover, and the McSherrystown Knights of Columbus and Fish and Game Association. Wayne served in the Army during the Korean War. In his free time, he enjoyed raising homing pigeons, rabbits, chickens, beagles, and hunting, and also spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Jeff Hertz and wife Joyce of Spring Grove and Tim Hertz of Hanover; one sister, Mary Ann Lake of McSherrystown; two grandchildren, Brad Bevans and wife Kristy and Todd Bevans and wife Jess; two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Madison. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Buelow; a daughter-in-law, Andrea Hertz; and four siblings, Vernon Hertz, Earl Hertz, Jack Hertz, and Delores Kuhn.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with Pastor Rene Kinard officiating. Burial will be held privately. Relatives and friends will be received 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of Wayne may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
