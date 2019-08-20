Diane King Guinther, 71, died on Aug. 19, 2019, at the William Childs Hospice House, Palm Bay, Florida, after a very long illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Diane was born Nov. 9, 1947, in Washington, D.C. She was the daughter of the late Howell Taylor King and Mary Wrenn King of Gettysburg.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 52 years, Thomas D. Guinther of Barefoot Bay, Florida, and one son Joseph (Lynn) Guinther of Safety Harbor, Florida.
Diane had five grandchildren, Joseph, Aaron, Troy, Lauren and Benjamin Guinther, all of Safety Harbor, Florida. They were her pride and joy and she loved spending time with them. She was their Gigi and they always looked forward to all the times they spent together.
She is also survived by two sisters, Patricia (Ed) Koenig and Joan Keller, both of Gettysburg.
Diane graduated from Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Md., and was employed by the Washington Gas Light Company in the marketing area until she and Tom moved to Lake Heritage in Gettysburg, where they opened their business “Di’s Jewelry.”
After many happy and successful years in Gettysburg, they retired and moved to Florida. They thoroughly enjoyed their community, activities and new surroundings.
She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews who will miss her fun-loving spirit and genuine love for all of them. You could always count on Diane to come visit with many fun games and activities for all (adults included).
Our family and her many friends will miss Diane’s warm smile, her friendship and her helping ways. You could always count on Diane to be there whenever needed. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. We know she is at peace.
