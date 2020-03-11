Kalina Lynnea Hart passed and entered into Heaven on March 8, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 25, 2006 and was the loving daughter of Paul and Monica Hart of Gettysburg.
She loved sports and music and was an excellent athlete and musician, playing basketball, the piano, and the violin. She was also an honors student at Gettysburg Area Middle School and particularly loved math. She loved the outdoors and spent her summers wakeboarding and skiing with her family. Kalina was a wonderful daughter, the best little sister, a great friend, and a devoted care-taker for her two dogs, Teddy and Callie.
Kalina is survived by her parents, Paul and Monica, her brothers Kyle and Corey, and their spouses Cheyenne and Brittany.
A private service will be held by her family.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that any donations be made to the Adams County SPCA to honor her love for animals.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.