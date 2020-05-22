Bertha (Thompson) Ludwig, 89, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville. She was the wife of the late Frank Ludwig, her husband of 63 years, who died Sept. 11, 2019.
Bertha was born Nov. 19, 1930, in Newtown, the daughter of the late John and Audrey (Stradling) Thompson.
Bertha was a member of Mt. Olivet U.C.C. in East Berlin, TOPS is East Berlin, and she was a 4-H leader for many years with Adams Co. 4-H.
Bertha is survived by a son, James T. Ludwig and his wife Candi of York Springs; a daughter, Janet K. Ludwig of York Springs; two grandchildren, Dorothy Ludwig and Johnny Ludwig; two sisters, Kathryn Hill of York Springs, and Sara Kresge of Loysville; and a brother, Harry Thompson of Carlisle. She was predeceased by two brothers, John Thompson Jr. and Rod Thompson.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Sunnyside Cemetery in York Springs, with Rev. Julia Beall officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to 4-H Clubs of Adams County, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Ste. 204, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
