Michael G. Murphy, 77, of Gettysburg, and Colmesneil, Texas died Wednesday evening, Oct. 9, 2019 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born Nov. 28, 1941 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late George and Freda (Seidman) Murphy. He was the husband of Maisie Marie (Kearney) Murphy, of Gettysburg, to whom he was married to for 18 years.
Michael was involved in many entrepreneur real estate endeavors including Murphy’s Country Place and Essex Electronics. He was an avid car collector. From his love of country music and becoming good friends with George Jones, he purchased Jones Country Music Park in East Texas.
In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by his three children: Erin L. Becker and her husband Joseph, of Magnolia Springs, Ala., Michael G. Murphy and his wife Kelly, of Colmesneil, Texas, Kate Murphy Kershner and her husband Allen, of Gettysburg, and his five grandchildren: Amanda Murphy, Emily Murphy, Michael Murphy IV, Ryan Collins, and Macy Collins. Michael loved his friends as well, especially his friends Lorne and Dick.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. There will be a graveside service at noon, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery, 5598 Trumps Mill Rd., Baltimore. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.