Richard Harry Mummert, 90, of Hanover, Pa., entered God’s eternal care, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at UPMC – Hanover Hospital, Hanover, Pa.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Sandra D. Weaver of New Oxford, and Brenda L. Wire of Thomasville, Pa.; three grandchildren, Seth, Courtney, and Jared; and two great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Ryder. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Calvin, Bob, and Edward Mummert; and two sisters, Dorothy Laughman, and Mary Lemmon.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St. Burial was in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, Pa.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
