Ronald D. “Les” Lescalleet, 77, passed Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Elizabeth A. “Sue” (Thoman) Lescalleet, his wife of 57 years.
Ron was born Feb. 24, 1942, in Hanover, the son of the late Warful and Sarah (Yohe) Lescalleet.
Ron was a lifelong farmer, a member of the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, the PA Draft Horse and Mule Association and the Williams Grove Steam Engine Association, a former member of the East Berlin Fire Company, Hampton Fire Company, and the Gettysburg Moose, and Ron was a former Reading Township supervisor. He enjoyed country music, especially Alan Jackson and Bill Anderson, sprint car racing, NASCAR racing, especially Dale Earnhardt, horse pulling and Farmall tractors.
In addition to his wife Sue, Ron is survived by a son Bob Lescalleet and his wife Anna of Hanover; a daughter Becky Miller and her husband Kevin of East Berlin; five grandchildren, Jaime, Michelle, Allison “Sis”, Jarod “Buzz,” and Taylor; three great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Stella and Lylah; two sisters, Sheila Nye of New Oxford, and Dolly Becker of Bonneauville; and his loyal companion, his yellow lab Hank. He was predeceased by two sisters, Barbara Hoke and Shirley Winand.
Following cremation, a celebration of Ron’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 12 to 3 p.m. at Neiderer’s Banquet Hall, 175 N. 2nd St., McSherrystown. The family invites you to a time of sharing fond memories and fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
