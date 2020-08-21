Ethel M. Olson, 90, of Gettysburg, died Thursday evening, Aug. 20, 2020, at her home.
Born Nov. 11, 1929, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Harold L. Myers and the late Rev. Eliza M. (Reese) Myers. She was the wife of the late John A. Olson who died Oct. 17, 1992.
Mrs. Olson was a very active member of the Gettysburg Foursquare Church, a church founded by her parents. She was a 1948 graduate of Gettysburg High School and served as Straban Township tax collector from 1992 to 1994.
Ethel is survived by her three children, John Samuel Olson and his wife Cathy Yingling Olson, of Oak Island, N.C., Barbara M. Rice and her husband Ronald F. Rice of Gettysburg, and Robin L. Presley and her husband Jeffrey D. Presely of Gettysburg; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Crane, Brian Olson, Ben Olson, Adam Olson, Kristen Smith, David Rice, Kelly Mullen and Jaime Olvera; nine great-grandchildren, Emily Crane, Andrew Crane, Jonathan Smith, Chloe Williams, Lilli Mullen, Elijah Mullen, Emma Mullen, Andrew Olvera and Isabella Olvera; and her brother, Martin Myers of Gettysburg. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Barbara Lookingbill and Roberta Myers.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday morning at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
