Lionel J. Smith, 94, of Hanover and formerly of McSherrystown, entered into God’s eternal care on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Columbia Cottage, Hanover. He was the husband of Viola C. (Small) Smith to whom he was married 70 years.
Born July 12, 1925, in McSherrystown, he was the son of the late John A. and Annie C. (Hufnagle) Smith.
Lionel was retired from Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown, as custodian with nearly 50 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Republican Club, both of Hanover, and the McSherrystown Moose. Lionel was a cabinet maker and frame designer and enjoyed the company of many friends and relatives. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, is one daughter Marjory A. Houser and husband Jeffrey of Hanover; two grandsons, Jacob Houser and wife Virginia, and Mitchel Houser and fiancé Briana Latta; a great-grandson on the way; three sisters, Elizabeth Lawrence of McSherrystown, Sr. Ignatia Smith SSJ of Flourtown, and Henrietta Seymore of Bonneauville; and a sister-in-law Eva Small of Hanover. He was preceded in death by a grandson Jonathan Houser; and three siblings, Monica George, and Linus and Raul Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5025 Grandview Road, Hanover, with Rev. Msgr. James Lyons as celebrant. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown, with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with prayers at 8 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Lionel may be made to Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Lionel’s family would like to offer a special thank you to the Columbia Cottage Staff and the Hanover VNA/Hospice.
