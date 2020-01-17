Virginia C. Howe, 83, entered into rest at 6:57 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at UPMC Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife of Raymond J. Howe. The couple celebrated 66 years of marriage on April 15, 2019.
Born May 20, 1936, in Gettysburg, Virginia was a daughter of the late Harry W. and Mary C. (Nicholls) Stonesifer.
She retired from York Hospital where she was an admission manager and previously worked for Memorial Hospital.
Virginia was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and a woman of deep Christian faith who made sure to read the Bible daily. She donated to the Salvation Army and children in need at Christmas time. She also liked to stay active and enjoyed taking her daily walk.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Candy L. Howe of York, Ranie J. Howe and husband Richard W. Frey of Gainsville, Fla., Michael J. Howe of York, and Joseph D. Howe and wife Concetta of Dillsburg; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four sisters; and two brothers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers.
Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a time to celebrate Virginia’s life from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover; www.emigfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.