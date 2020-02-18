George C. Currens, 92, of Gettysburg, died Feb. 13, 2020, at home with his loving family by his side.
George was preceded in death by his parents George and Ora (Brenizer) Currens and all of his siblings. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Aurelia J (Rhodes) Currens; and his children Kathy (Robert) Harrison and Gary (Susan) Currens; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren, with one expected in March.
He served in the army during World War II. He retired from Oxford Innovations in 2008. He was a member of Greenmount Fire Company where he served as a trustee. He enjoyed country music, hunting, fishing and woodworking.
A memorial service may be planned in the future at the convenience of the family.
If you wish to make a donation, please consider Asera Care Hospice, Wounded Warriors, or Greenmount Fire Company.
