Amy Elizabeth Becker died Jan. 6 at her home due to a lengthy illness.
Amy is the daughter of Dolly Lesrulliet Becker and James Becker. Amy leaves behind her daughter, Brieanna, a student at Littlestown.
There will be a family service at Amy's mother's home on Jan. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.