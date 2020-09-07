Clara Jane Wagner, 74, of New Oxford, entered into God’s eternal care on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. She was the loving wife of Merle A. Wagner of New Oxford, with whom she shared 43 years of marriage.
Born Aug. 14, 1946, in Howard County, Md., she was the daughter of the late Clarence M. and Dora Lee (Wright) Kibler.
Jane was retired from Dal-Tile in Gettysburg, and formerly worked at Sylvania Shoe in McSherrystown, prior to its closing. She was a member of the McSherrystown Moose, and enjoyed playing cards, video games and bowling. She loved her canine companion Colby and spending time with her family and friends, especially her granddaughter.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a daughter, Kimberly A. Lawrence and husband Jimmy Lawrence Jr. of McSherrystown; a granddaughter Brooke Wagner; and three siblings, Ralph Kibler, Kenneth Kibler, and Louis Bartram. She was preceded in death by two sons, Travce Wagner and Tony Wagner; and five siblings, Carroll Eugene Kibler, James Kibler, Clarence Kibler Jr., Millard Kibler and Shirley Shaffer.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown. Friends and relatives will be received at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held privately.
Contributions in memory of Jane may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 400, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
