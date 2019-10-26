Michael T. Henry, 71, of Barlow-Two Taverns Road, Gettysburg, Pa., died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Transitions Healthcare.
He was born Jan. 16, 1948 in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of the late Joe and Idamae Whitney Kosa. Michael is survived by his wife, Diane Schweitzer Henry.
Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany. He was a cabinetmaker by trade. Mike was an avid fisherman and gardener.
In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by a son, Charles Engasser and his wife Melanie of Melbourne, Fla.; two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Katherine; and one great grandson, Oliver.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
