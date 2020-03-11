Maurice “Bud” Crews, 81, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully March 5, 2020, at Genesis Gettysburg.
Born Aug. 19, 1938, in Evansville, Ind., he was a son of the late Maurice and Doris Crews.
Bud was a United States Navy Veteran, who proudly served two years of active duty. He worked in retail sales and was a dog trainer and breeder for many years as well. He loved to sing, play golf, and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his loving wife of 51 years, Carol; brother, Rev. Norman Crews of Annapolis, Maryland; brother-in-law, Roy Wainwright and wife Margaret; and many nieces; nephews; and extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rue Davidson.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020, 11 a.m., at the Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 West High Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the music department of Gettysburg UMC, addressed above.
