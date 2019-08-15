Assistant Fire Chief, Walter D. Wagaman, age 46 passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 to live an eternal life. He sustained a traumatic brain injury on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 responding to a fire call while on stand-by at Bendersville Fireman’s Carnival.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Vickie Wagaman of Orrtanna. He is also survived by daughter, Dezerea Whistler and significant other, Heather Middleton, of Loysville; son Jeremiah, wife Carlie Whistler and their two daughters of Houston, Texas and son Austin Wagaman of Thurmont, Md.; parents James and Crystal Arter of Orrtanna; and sisters Christina Arter of Orrtanna and Angela and husband Jeff Alexander of Fairfield. In addition, he is survived by Goldie Wagaman, Gloria Adams, Linda Himes and Thomas Wagaman.
He was employed as a haul truck operator at New Enterprise Stone & Lime Company, Gettysburg for three years. He enjoyed working with his coworkers and friends. He was a 32-year member of Buchanan Valley Fire Dept. Station 27, where he held the position of assistant fire chief for approximately 10 years. He loved serving his community since he was 14 years old when he became a junior firefighter. He was also known by many as “chicken man,” he cooked broasted chicken for many if not all of the department’s events. He was a driver, MPO and performed many other duties at the firehouse. He had a passion for serving his community and many other communities when needed. When the tones dropped, he was there.
He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed being with all of them on many vacations, weekend and day-trips. His pride and joy were his nephews whom he loved with his whole heart. He also enjoyed hunting, taking care of family pets and watching the children play. Sometimes he was the mountain they would climb.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc, 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday, Aug. 18 at 4 p.m. at Gettysburg Senior High School, 1130 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg with Pastor Ronald Parr officiating. A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. The Final Call will be held at Buchanan Valley Fire Station following the procession to the station.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Walt’s memory may be made to Buchanan Valley Fire Department, 1180 Buchanan Valley Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353. Online condolences may be expressed at DuganFH.com.
