Dean K. Hess, age 59, of Biglerville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at York Hospital. He was born Monday, Sept. 12, 1960, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Kenneth E. and Norma A. (Coleman) Hess.
Dean graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1978. He, along with Gary Diveley, owned County Comfort Orchards for 20 years and Country Comfort Container for five years in Quaker Valley. He was a member of Free and Accepted Mason Good Samaritan Lodge 336 in Gettysburg. He was also a member of Buchanan Valley Rod and Gun Club and a lifetime member of the NRA. Dean loved to ride his Harley and collect guns. He reloaded his own ammo and enjoyed shooting.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1978 to 1980.
He was preceded in death by his wife Laurie (Hartzog) Hess who passed in 2006. He is by survived by two sons, Cory K. Hess and fiancé Cheyanne Coldsmith of Biglerville, and Devin C. and wife Kirsten Hess of Spring Grove; two grandchildren, Bryar Hill and Bryson Blevins; one sister Debra A. Leedy of Cashtown; and Cory and Devin’s mother Donna Mackley. He was also preceded in death by one brother Timothy Hess.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, with Rev. Adam Hedge officiating. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dean’s name to a favorite charity of choice.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Rest in peace Dean. I know the last couple years were pretty tough for you. Some how we managed a couple deer and elk hunting trips together in Maine and Colorado. You made new friends along the way and our friends always enjoyed the jokes that were never ending with you. I can truly say you were a great sport and we always got along. Take care buddy, till we meet again Doug
