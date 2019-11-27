Karen Ranelle (Orner) Render of Surprise, Arizona, entered into the loving arms of her Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
She was born on May 16, 1967, in York, Pa., the daughter of “Martie” Martha R. Orner (Sanders) and the late Ronald B. Orner.
She graduated in 1985 from Biglerville High School and went on to attended Hagerstown Business College and Hagerstown Jr. College in Hagerstown, Md. Karen was currently employed by Maricopa County Office of the Legal Advocate as a finance business representative/administrative operations specialist.
A member of the First United Methodist Church of Glendale, Karen served as the youth leader, an usher, and on the Worship Committee.
Karen was a nine–year member of the American Legion, Post 0062 in Peoria, Arizona, and a 10-year (1989-1999) USAF veteran and proudly served her country during Desert Storm.
Karen leaves a daughter Courtney Orner; a son Jordan Render; numerous cousins; loving family members, and many good friends.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 7102 N. 58th Drive, Glendale, Arizona, with Pastor Kim Gladding officiating. Graveside services will be held following the memorial service at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, Arizona.
The family prefers that contributions in Karen’s honor be made to the First United Methodist Church Youth Group, your favorite pet charity, or your favorite veteran’s charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.