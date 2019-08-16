Rev. John C. Loewen, 93, a resident of Green Ridge Village, Newville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 surrounded by his sons.
He was born Nov. 1, 1925 in Mount Joy, John was a son of the late John and Anna (Liebshutz) Loewen.
John was the Pastor at Leesburg and Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Charges and three other charges in South Central. He was deeply involved in Camping Ministry of the United Methodist Church and especially Camp Penn. John volunteered at the Bloserville Fire Company and at numerous other local fire companies. He was a United States Navy veteran of World War II and Korea and was active in Veteran’s Associations for the USS Porter and the USS Purvis. John was a graduate of Messiah College. He enjoyed hunting, camping, gardening, handicrafts and especially caning chairs and plastic canvas work.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois M. (Lester) Loewen who passed away July 23, 2016. Two brothers, Fred and David Loewen and one sister, Jean Rosen are also deceased.
John is survived by three sons, Craig A. (Cherie) Loewen of Gettysburg, Bradley J. (Cyndi) Loewen of East Hampton, N.Y. and Mark D. (Rhonda) Loewen of Woolrich; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five sisters: Lena Miller, Miriam Stum, Julia Kyle, Anna Mae James and Ruth Westerman and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg. Officiating will be Pastor Wayne A. Good and The Rev. Richard l. Reese. A private burial with military honors will be held in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. There will be no viewing, however a visitation will be held one hour prior to the services in the funeral home.
In John’s memory please support your local church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
