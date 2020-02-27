John W. Fry Jr. passed away peacefully and entered Heaven’s Gates on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Spiritrust Lutheran Skilled Care. Born April 30, 1936, in Montoursville, Pa., he was the son of the late Rev. John W. Fry Sr. and Ada Pauline Showvaker Fry.
John lived his early life in Gettysburg, and graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1955. He went on to serve in the U. S. Air Force for 22 years, and continued his service working as a management analyst at Fort Ritchie, Maryland, for 15 years, until they closed in 1998. Some of John’s assignments were with the Strategic Air Command as a Missile Electronics Technician, the 28th Bombardment Wing during the Vietnam Conflict and while stationed at Andrews AFB, he served on the National Emergency Airborne Command Post for the President of the United States. He retired from the Air Force in 1977 as a master sergeant. John went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Rollins College, Winter Park, Fla., in 1981.
After his retirement from government service, John was employed as a school bus driver for the Chambersburg Area School District. John received his private pilot’s license in the 1980s. He enjoyed flying, golf, bowling, boating, swimming, traveling, and music.
He loved being surrounded by family and friends and especially enjoyed the company of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sharing history of the Gettysburg Battlefield and reciting the Cremation of Sam McGee with his granddaughter Shyane.
John was a very loving, humble, compassionate, and kind man. Anytime someone needed help, he was always there for them. John was a man of high integrity, morals, and values. All he ever wanted was to live a simple life, never wanting more than he needed. This man loved his God and this country. He will be dearly missed by his wife and family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Linda S. Fry, whom he married on Dec. 5, 1987; two sons, David of Mahanoy City, Pa., and Daniel of Waynesboro, Pa. He is also survived by two stepsons, Duaine Ramsey of Houstontown, and Bradley Ramsey of Chambersburg; and a stepdaughter Shawna Morris of Fayetteville, Pa.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three siblings, Kirwood Fry of Chambersburg, Benton Fry of York, and Phyllis Fazenbaker of Gettysburg.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 44 E. Main St., Fayetteville, PA 17222, where Pastor Eloise Shanley will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, Pa., and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at Parklawns Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the food bank at the above church and address.
Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
