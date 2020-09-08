Timothy A. Diehl, age 61, of Biglerville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center. He was born Wednesday, Feb. 10, 1959, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Wilmer K. and Mary (Auvil) Diehl.
Timothy graduated from Biglerville High School in 1977. He retired from the US Air Force after 20 years of service where he achieved the rank of master sergeant.
He was a former vice president of marketing at Tauber-Arons Appraisal Services in Sherman Oaks, Calif., and a former vice president of marketing at Koster Industries in Farmingdale, N.Y.
He worked on numerous campaigns including Kristin Rice for Judge and President Barack Obama. He studied political science at Penn State University. He also studied peace and non-violent conflict resolution at Haifa University. In 1995, he earned his master’s in international relations from Troy State University. He was a member of Adams County Democratic Committee, and Ira E. Lady American Legion Post 262 in Biglerville.
Tim enjoyed playing many different sports. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore sports teams. He also loved his Nittany Lions. He also enjoyed summer vacations to his aunt’s cabin in Norwich, N.Y. Tim traveled all over the world from the time he graduated high school. His last travels took him to Israel and Palestine, where he worked with the Palestine Israel Journal in 2019.
Tim is the last of his immediate family.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville.
Private graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, in the Biglerville Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Adams County Democratic Committee, 52 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
