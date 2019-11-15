Barbara Goodermuth Carr, 81, of Wellsville died Nov. 11, 2019 at UPMC Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of Dale F. Carr, Jr.
Born March 7, 1938 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Norman Francis and Mildred Josephine (Adams) Goodermuth.
Barbara was a 1956 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. She attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg. Barbara enjoyed reading, gardening, being outdoors, and loved her animals. She and Dale had camped in 46 of the 48 states and six Canadian Provinces and had enjoyed two trips to Alaska. She was a member of the NRA.
In addition to her husband, Dale, she is survived by her children, Barbara and her husband, Mark Blazek of Farmington, NY, Dale F. Carr, III of New Oxford, Walter Carr of York, and Constance M. and Douglas Smith of York; seven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Norma Frances Plank.
Following cremation, a memorial mass will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 West High Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325. A private burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403, www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.