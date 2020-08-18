Robert “Bob” L Helwig, 92, a longtime resident of Gettysburg, passed away Monday evening, Aug.17, 2020, with his children by his side at his home, from complications of colon cancer.
He was born on Feb. 29, 1928, to Charles Sr. and Grace (Coppersmith) Helwig, the last surviving son of their six boys.
Bob was married to Marie Warren for 62 years, prior to her death in 2014. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Sharon Lafferty, in 2015.
Bob is survived by his three children, Steve Helwig, (Diane Halterman) of Dillsburg, Shelley Speelman (Francis) of Gettysburg, and Shirley O’Neill (Dennis) of Spencerport, N.Y. Bob and Marie have seven grandchildren, Tracy Bigham, Kristy Coscia, Rebecca Myers, Katie O’Neill, Karli O’Neill, Jennifer Halterman and Connor O’Neill. They also have six great-grandchildren, Haydn Bigham, Lily Myers, Auvrie Coscia, Jack Myers, Ava Myers, and Croix Coscia. He was preceded in death by his five brothers, David, Paul, Sterling, Charles “June” Jr., and George.
Bob served in the US Coast Guard in World War II on board the US El Paso. Throughout his life, he was a mason, truck driver, salesmen and bus driver. He enjoyed travelling and meeting people; however, his greatest joy in life was his family.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with a graveside service to follow at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens at 11:15 a.m. Military Honors will be provided for Mr. Helwig by the Adams County Allied Veterans Association.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfunerlhome.com.
Contributions in memory of Bob can be made to VNA of Hanover & Spring Grove Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover PA 17331, who so compassionately assisted in his recent care.
