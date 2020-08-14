Peggy Culbertson Lott died Aug. 9, 2020 from complications of a stroke.
She was born Aug. 28, 1933, in Washington, D.C. to Paul T. and Maria Bisset Culbertson. Her father was a foreign service diplomat representing the U.S. in Spain.
She graduated from the University of Maryland in 1955, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and met her husband, Van Lott. They married in 1956 and relocated to Japan where they lived for three years. During this time she worked as the registrar and director of admissions for the University of Maryland, Far East Division. They returned to Gettysburg, where for 30 years they lived in Ridgewood.
Her favorite activities included gardening, pottery and being an enthusiastic hostess. She volunteered her time to the library, garden club and the Apple Blossom Festival, as well as many other local organizations.
Peggy and Van retired to Oxford, Md., in 1986, where she continued to dedicate herself to supporting the local organizations. Her favorite pastimes there were gardening and riding her three-wheeled bike around town.
Peggy is survived by Van, her husband of 64 years; her daughter Deborah M. Lott, and her son Allen VanCleve Lott, and their spouses; five grandchildren; her sister Bettsy Jones; and brother Paul Culbertson.
Donations in Peggy’s memory may be made to The Adams County Library, 140 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325, or www.adamslibrary.org/support-library/support-library.
There will not be a service at this time.
