John Addison Sr., 92, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. John (Jack) is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rebecca Addison; three children, Judy Welling of Glen Burnie, Md., Regina Aris of Towson, Md., Debbie Addison of Laurel, Md., and a late son John Addison Jr.; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
John was a retired US Army officer reaching the rank of CW3 in his 22 years in the Army Security Agency (ASA) branch of the service.
Memorial services will be at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Saturday Aug. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. An interment at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Gilchrist Hospice.
