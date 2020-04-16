Anna Marguerite Kepner, of Gettysburg, peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the home of her sister. She was born Jan. 1, 1928, the daughter of Mervin and Elizabeth (Keeney) Kepner.
Anna attended the Belmont School and graduated from Gettysburg High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Elizabethtown College and a master’s degree from Shippensburg University. She was a second grade teacher for 36 years in the Mechanicsburg Area School District. She was recognized for her wit, creativity, and dedication. She was beloved by her students and colleagues.
She was a faithful member of the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren where she was a Sunday school and Bible school teacher, a representative for annual conference, a member of several committees, and served as a deacon. She was dedicated to her church family. Her philanthropic endeavors and charitable contributions were of tremendous importance to her as she believed in making positive contributions for the benefits of others.
She spent countless hours knitting and crocheting blankets, hats, mittens, and scarves to donate to many organizations and programs. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, the Adams County Historical Society, and English-as-a Second-Language tutoring for adults.
An avid reader, Anna believed there was always something new to learn and discover. She was a loving and supportive benefactor to her family. Each member of the family has a collection of books that she bestowed upon them for various occasions. She enjoyed extensive travel throughout the world in her retirement and was fortunate to make many wonderful friends in her travels. She will be missed tremendously by friends and family.
She is survived by her sister Ruth Hackman of Oreland; her brother Vernon Kepner and wife Mary of Gettysburg; nephew David Hackman; nieces Linda Kepner, Jean Kepner, Cyndi Smith and husband Brad, Sue Orndorff and husband Brad, and Mary Beth Mickley and husband Charles; great-niece Brienna Smith; great-nephews Cameron Mickley, Nathan Mickley, Jordan Orndorff, Brandon Orndorff and wife Abby, and Dustin Smith and wife Jaime; great-great-nephew Brady Orndorff; and great-great-niece Stella Smith. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Joseph Hackman.
Due to the current national health crisis, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
