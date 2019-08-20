Dorothy L. Sanders, 91, of McSherrystown, entered into God’s eternal care on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of Paul A. Sanders with whom she shared 52 years of marriage.
Born April 19, 1928, in Frederick County, Md., she was the daughter of Charles and Cora (Sterner) Shelton.
Dot was employed as a waitress for many years, and later in life she lovingly cared for her mother-in-law for eight years. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Bonneauville. Dot had an impressive collection of humming bird figurines which she cherished, and she loved making new friends. She was a people person, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband is one son, Lawrence Trimmer of Philadelphia; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dot was one of 11 children.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Bonneauville, with Rev. Benny Jose as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received at the church for a viewing on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Contributions in memory of Dot may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
My thoughts and prayers are with you all… She was a wonderful lady… Debra White… George Lambert’s daughter
