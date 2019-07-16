Fannie B. DeGroft, 85, of Littlestown, died Monday, July 15, at UPMC Hanover. She was the widow of Ralph R. DeGroft, who died Sept. 13, 2018.
Born Dec. 20, 1933, in Lewisberry, Fannie was the daughter of the late Homer and Annie (Young) Hill. She was a seamstress employed with Littlestown Manufacturing Co. for many years.
Surviving are her three sons, Gerald L. DeGroft and Lori of Abbottstown, Alan R. DeGroft of Gettysburg, and Brian K. DeGroft and Patti of New Oxford; her two daughters, Karen A. Sheaffer and Douglas of East Berlin, and Linda C. Hoffman and Jeffrey of York; her six grandchildren, Jessica, Jamison, Amy, Katlyn, Kyle and Luke; her two great-grandchildren, Harper and Kellan; three step-grandchildren, Stephanie, Nicole and Wesley; two step-great-grandchildren, Ella and Tyce; her brother Samuel Hill of York; and her sisters, Ada Eaton of Red Lion and Lettie Grove of York. Fannie was predeceased by her sister Bettie Baughman.
She enjoyed reading, flower gardening, puzzles and word searches and spending time with her family.
Funeral service is Friday, July 19, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Christopher Thomas of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown, officiating. Viewing is Thursday 6–8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Memorials in Fannie’s name may be sent to VNA Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331; or American Cancer Society, 924 N. Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
