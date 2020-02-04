Barney G. Stover, age 73, of Fayetteville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Gettysburg Hospital.
He is survived by his wife Vicky L. (Wagner) Stover. He is also survived by one son Doug R. Graham of Fayetteville, and granddaughter Phoebe.
Cremation services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Condolences may be expressed at DuganFH.com.
