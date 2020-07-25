Robert Eisenhauer Jr., 73, of Gettysburg, entered into rest on June 28, 2020, at Colonial Manor in York, Pa.
He was born Dec. 29, 1946, the son of the late Robert and Geraldine Eisenhauer. He worked as a teacher for the Gettysburg School District.
The services will be private. Robert will be laid to rest with his mother in Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave., York, is assisting with arrangements.
