Freeman G. Kuhn, Sr., age 85 of Aspers, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Fox Sub Acute Care in Mechanicsburg. He was born Friday, Aug. 31, 1934 in Wenksville, the son of the late Aaron S. and Hazel E. (Myers) Kuhn.
Freeman was formerly employed for 26 years, in Aspers by Cadbury Beverages, which was previously Duffy Motts. He had also worked at Gettysburg Country Club and Quail Valley Golf Course as a groundskeeper. He was a simple man of simple tastes.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Hilda S. (Smith) Kuhn. He is also survived by a daughter, Brenda S. Kuhn of Aspers, sons, Freeman G., Jr. and wife Lisa Kuhn of Gettysburg, and Chris A. Kuhn of Aspers; three grandchildren: William Kuhn, Brian Kuhn and Jeneane Kuhn; one great-grandson, Tyler, and his sister, Evelyn M. Smith of Gardners. He was preceded in death by his son, Steven Kuhn who passed away in 1977 and brothers Richard and Marlin.
Cremation services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Services will be held at the discretion of the family. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.