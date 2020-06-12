Dwight L. “Sonny” Strausbaugh Jr., 92, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at his home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Dwight was full of light and life and will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know him. Born April 29, 1928, on the family farm in Orrtanna, he was the son of Dwight L. Sr. and Charlotte (Wortz) Strausbaugh.
From an early age, he was a diligent and determined worker. He learned how to drive a tractor at age 5, had his first small business raising and selling rabbits and guinea pigs at age 7, and as a teenager worked side by side with his father to operate Strausbaugh’s Orchards. At 20, he opened Strausbaugh’s Market, the “Fruit Bowl” in Gettysburg, a beloved local spot for produce, groceries, meats, flowers, and plants. He worked on the orchard as his primary job and operated the Fruit Bowl on evenings and weekends.
When he was 28, he fell in love with the wonderful Yvonne Richstine, and they were married after only six months of courtship. Six months after they were married, Dwight’s father died tragically in a car accident, leaving the full responsibility of both the orchard and the Fruit Bowl to Dwight. For many years, he worked tirelessly to ensure the success of both businesses. Not only was Dwight a successful businessman, he also loved spending time with his wife, and they managed to spend many Saturday evenings socializing and dancing with friends.
They had three daughters, Charlene, Mindy, and Holly. While living in Orrtanna, Dwight was a deacon at St. John Lutheran Church and later attended St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. He was a director of the Gettysburg Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member of the Gettysburg Elks Lodge, Eagles Aerie, and the Moose Lodge. Dwight was a strong, hardworking, and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He always spoke his mind but was also a great listener. He cared about people more than things, and, in his own quiet way, was always working for the good of others.
Dwight retired in 2014, after working at his store for 66 years. In his later years, Dwight enjoyed tending his flower garden, playing cards with his grandchildren (500 Rummy was his favorite!), sitting on his porch and watching the birds, and spending time with his family.
Dwight is predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Yvonne (Richstine) Strausbaugh, who died on Feb. 10, 2006. Dwight is survived by his daughters, Charlene Strausbaugh-Grinder of Gettysburg, Mindy Strausbaugh Yurick of Bethlehem, Pa., and Holly Strausbaugh of Ross, Calif.; three grandchildren, Korrinne Strausbaugh Yurick, Abby Strausbaugh Hjelmstad and Sam Strausbaugh Hjelmstad; and his nephew, Barry Fitz. He is predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Fitz.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, with Chaplain Arlene Dunn officiating. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
