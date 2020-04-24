Lillian E. Thompson, 85, of Fairfield, died April 22, 2020. Born July 11, 1934, in Baltimore, Md., she was the wife of the late George Thompson, her husband of 63 years.
She worked as a keypunch operator for Westinghouse Corporation for many years, until she retired in 1992. She loved taking care of her husband, cooking, gardening, West Highland Terriers and Shelties.
Surviving are son and daughter-in-law George Jr. and Tammy Thompson of Finksburg, Md.; son and daughter-in-law Terry and Sharon Thompson of New Freedom, Pa.; daughter and son-in-law Bonnie and Jeff Moller of Linthicum, Md.; seven grandchildren, Brandy, Jennifer, Bryan, Christopher, Brittany, Katelynn and Tyler; and nine great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by brothers, William Jr. and Donald Bock; parents William and Lillian Bock; and very dear friend Dorothy Wright.
The family will receive friends and family at Hubbard Funeral Home on Monday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
