Emily S. Smith, 97, of McSherrystown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. She was the wife of Francis X. Smith who died on March 19, 2014, after sharing 69 years of marriage with her.
Born Feb. 26, 1923, in McSherrystown, she was the daughter of the late C. Fred and E. Regina (Krichten) Smith.
Emily was a 1940 graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, McSherrystown, and a lifelong member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown. She retired from SKF USA Inc. in 1983.
Surviving is her son, David F. B. Smith and wife Juanita of Washington, D.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, C. Clifton Smith, Irl A. “Zed” Smith, W. Whitefield “Shinney” Smith, and Sydney A. Smith.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown, with Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating.
Contributions in Emily’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.