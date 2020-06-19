Elizabeth S. Herman, age 86, of York Springs, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Laurel Lake Nursing Home in Chambersburg. She was born June 13, 1934, in Lenox, Georgia, the daughter of the late Irby Smith and Curtis Viola (Lipham) Felts.
Elizabeth was a self-employed truck driver for over 30 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching NASCAR, cooking and camping.
Elizabeth is survived by her seven daughters, Debbie Thompson and Elizabeth Ferguson, both of Florida, Jackie Adams of North Carolina, Peggy Hardman of Aspers, Sharon Lauver and Roxanne Deputy, both of York Springs, and Carole Herman of Florida; two sons, Jack Gann and Eddie Gann both of Florida; two sisters, Inez Williams and Catherine Kwiatkowski, both of Florida; numerous grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Junior Herman, who passed in 2017 and brother, Thomas Felts.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family wants to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
