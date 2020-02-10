Floyd H. Bibbee, 97, of Gettysburg, passed peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Gardens at Gettysburg. He was the loving husband of Rosie M. (Martini) Bibbee, Gettysburg. Together they shared 44 years of marriage.
Born Aug. 7, 1922, in Warwood, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Floyd and Emily (Pensis) Bibbee.
Floyd served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a member of Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, Gettysburg. He was also a member of the Gettysburg American Legion Post 202, the Gettysburg VFW Post 15, the Gettysburg Elks Lodge #1045 and the Blue Ridge Sportsmen’s Association, Fairfield.
In addition to his wife, Floyd is survived by his sons, Brian Bibbee and wife Barbara, Murrells Inlet, S.C., and Floyd D. Bibbee and wife Connie, Kitty Hawk, N.C.; sister Donna Tysinger, Dunedin, Fla.; grandchildren, Kenneth Bibbee and wife Jessica, Naples, Fla., Jennifer Bibbee and companion Daniel Crytzer, Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Mark Edward Bibbee and wife Melissa, Fairfax, Va.; and great-grandchildren, David Crytzer, Baylee Bibbee, Skylar Bibbee and Peyton Bibbee.
He was preceded in death by his brother Ronald Bibbee, and sisters, Marlene Delaie and Emily Fredrick.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Mark Englund-Kreiger and Rev. Dale Williams officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the funeral Home. Burial with full military honors conducted by the Adams County Allied Veterans Council will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Contributions in memory of Floyd H. Bibbee may be made to Lower March Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Floyd H. Bibbee, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
