Robert S. Shafer, Sr., age 80 of Gardners, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at Manor Care Nursing Home in Carlisle. He was born Sunday, Dec. 25, 1938 in Gardners, the son of the late Sterling P. and Freda (Meals) Shafer.
Robert graduated from Biglerville High School in 1957. He was formerly employed by Storm’s Auto Parts in Biglerville for many years. He then worked at the Gettysburg Times performing various duties.
His wife, Lois a Shafer, passed away in 2015. He is survived by his son, Robert S., Jr. and wife, Connie Shafer of Gardners, two sisters, Marion Cline of New Oxford and Naomi Snyder of Georgia. He was preceded in death by one sister, Marguerite Rex.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. A viewing will be held Monday, December 30 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville.
