Janet K. (Black) Shaffer Kessel, 76 of South Mountain, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at the South Mountain Restoration Center. She was the loving wife of the late Marvin T. Shaffer and following Marvin’s passing in 1987 she was remarried to the late Ralph J. Kessel, who passed away in 2017.
Born Jan. 2, 1944 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late James F., Sr. and Geraldine R. (Thomas) Black.
Janet was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. After graduating high school, she worked at the Gettysburg Shoe Factory for a few years where she met Marvin. Janet then became a stay at home mom and also baby sat several children for many years before returning to the workforce years later to work at Federal Licensing, Bergdale Insurance and then retiring from Herff Jones Yearbook. In her free time, Janet loved to play bingo and she loved Garfield the cat; she would collect anything pertaining to Garfield.
Janet is survived by her children, a daughter, Tammy Knox and her companion Richard Walker, II of Orrtanna; son, Ted Shaffer of Gettysburg; daughter, Trena Shaffer and her companion Kevin Schade of Summerdale; daughter, Tonya Shaffer of Gettysburg; eight grandchildren: Dustin Green and his wife Lisa, Christopher Knox and his wife Sherry, Jennifer Knox, Stephanie Kuykendall and her husband Travis, Travis Shaffer, Matthew Schade, Mariah Shaffer and her fiancé Owen Young, Alexis Shaffer; and eight great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Tylor, Mikayla, Ally, Evan, Ayden, Sadie, Aleah; two stepchildren, Brian R. Kessel and his wife Tina of East Berlin, step-daughter Dorothy Dull and her husband Chris of Shippensburg. Janet is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.
A service to celebrate the life of Janet K. (Black) Shaffer Kessel will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA with Rev. Richard F. Michael officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Paul “The Pines” Lutheran Church Cemetery, New Oxford. Pallbearers will be Dustin Green, Christopher Knox, Travis Shaffer, Matthew Schade, Ted Shaffer and Travis Kuykendall.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Janet K. (Black) Kessel memory to St. Paul “The Pines” Lutheran Church, 1535 Hunterstown Hampton Rd, New Oxford, PA 17350.
To share memories of Janet K. (Black) Kessel and view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
