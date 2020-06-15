Verna Mae Starner, age 77, of Gettysburg, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Paramount Nursing and Rehab in Fayetteville. She was born Jan. 23, 1943, in Butler, Ga., the daughter of the late Marvin and Gertrude (Jordan) Bussey.
Verna retired from Gettysburg Transformer where she did soldering work. She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Gettysburg. In her spare time, she enjoyed planting in her flower beds.
Verna is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Lauren W. Starner Sr. of Gettysburg; three sons, Shawn Starner of Gettysburg, Leith Starner of Gettysburg, and Lauren W. (his wife, Raquel) Starner Jr. of Kekaha, Hawaii; three sisters, Ivy, Grace and Susie, all of Georgia; brother, Steve Bussey of Gettysburg; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville, with Deacon Jeremy Moore officiating. Interment will be in Biglerville Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Verna’s memory to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Ave., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.