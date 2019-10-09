With a smile, Fem Christine Waldroop Horigan, 95, passed away on Sept. 24, 2019. She was a resident of Bradenton, Florida, for 22 years.
She was born in Mangum, Oklahoma, on Oct. 4, 1923, to the late Herbert Waldroop and late Ida Pearl Dieter Waldroop. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Richard D. Horigan Sr.; her brothers, Willie, Earl, and Billy; and sister Jimmie.
As a survivor of the Oklahoma Dust Bowl years, she and her family migrated in the 1930s to Nampa, Idaho. Fem worked on the family farm and was the first member of her family to receive a high school diploma. The family moved to a farm in Poulsbo, Washington. Fem worked for the local war industries, meeting her future Army husband. They were married on Jan. 17, 1944.
Following the end of World War II and the birth of her first child, Fern moved to Washington D.C., to live near her husband’s family. Eventually they bought a house in College Park, Maryland, adding two more children to the family. A dedicated homemaker, Fem also worked for the P. G. County Police Department as a crossing guard. She held this position for 21 years. After the children were grown, Fem and her husband became “Snow Birds,” spending their winters in Florida. In 1997, Fem and her husband were in the middle of moving permanently to Bradenton when he passed. Fem moved into her final house.
She loved being in Florida and was a frequent Blue Ribbon Winner with her cross stitch pictures. She also enjoyed playing Dice 10,000 and Dominoes. Fern was fearless and a wonderful example of aging with grace and humor. She accepted life, on life’s terms. She was not afraid to speak up.
Even though Fem is in Good Hands, she will be missed by her family. This includes Pat Cote, her sister and best friend. Pat and Fem were next door neighbors, traveling buddies, game partners and general mischief makers.
Her three children include Mary Louise Wojahn (husband Randy) of Valrico, Florida, Richard D. Horigan Jr. (wife Carol) of Fairfield, and Troy W. Horigan (wife Judy) of St. Augustine, Florida. Grandma Horigan’s grandchildren include, Gretchen E. Wojahn, Nicole A. Wojahn, Shawn R. Horigan (wife Donna), Kelly R. Horigan, and Dan Fox (wife Sarah). Great-grandchildren are Colton, Shane and Sammy. Her last great-grandchild, Kate, arrived seven days after Fem passed.
Fem will be inured with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery with a graveside memorial service. The service is delayed because of the scheduled funerals of our military heroes.
Fem especially enjoyed the beautiful sunsets on the Florida beaches. In her memory, the family asks that you enjoy a sunset and say “hello” to Fern. In the grand scheme of life, hellos can be more important than goodbyes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.