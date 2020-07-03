Marian A. Reaver, 91, of Gettysburg, died Thursday, July 2, at Gettysburg Center
She was the wife of G. Richard Reaver of Gettysburg. She was also the widow of Alton H. “Jim” Boyd. They had been married for 30 years.
Born Sept. 26, 1928 in Gettysburg, Marian was the daughter of the late Bruce and Myrtle (Orner) Taylor.
She was a Biglerville High School graduate and was retired from Littonian Shoe Company after 20 years of employment.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her son, Dennis J. Boyd and Sandi of Littlestown; her stepson, David Reaver and companion Missy Green of Gettysburg; her stepdaughter, Donna Ohler and Randy of Littlestown; and her sister, Carolyn Weaver of Aspers.
Marian was a member of Redeemer’s UCC, Littlestown.
Graveside memorial service is private in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
Memorials in Marian’s name may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
