Ronald Barry “Buzz” Hewitt Sr., 85, of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.
Born on Thursday, June 28, 1934, in Rouzerville, he was a son of the late Harry Columbus and Hilda Lorraine Hardman Hewitt. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Ronald Barry Hewitt Jr., who died on Sept. 17, 2019, and Kenneth Joseph Miller Jr.; two brothers, Lucky and Denny Hewitt; and a sister Sharon Stone.
An avid car collector, Buzz enjoyed working on cars, especially his 1981 Pontiac Trans Am.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Kathryn Mae Hewitt; two children, Ronda Kay Hewitt of Gettysburg, and Rodney Allen Hewitt and his wife Robin of Bonneauville; a daughter-in-law Pam Hewitt, wife of the late Ronald Barry Hewitt Jr.; four grandchildren, Rusty, Tim, Brooke, and Brittany; eight great-grandchildren, Lane, Audrey, Ellie, Isaac, Elijah, Scarlett, Addison and Xavier; five sisters, Lois Fellows, Sandy Hutton, Colleen Puciato, Donna Wetzel, and Laurel Hewitt; three brothers, Jay, Jimmy, and Kerry Hewitt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Mr. Hewitt will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
